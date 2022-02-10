









A rose is a rose. It is a passion flower, but also very formal. Wild field flowers, on the other hand, are freedom. And women today, more than ever, want to be free. Who knows if it is this idea that accompanied the famous London jeweler Graff, famous above all for his diamonds, to design the new Wild Flower collection, just in time for the blossoming of the new spring. A little surprisingly, the Wild Flower collection does not use the colors of wild flowers, but is entirely made of 18-karat white gold with the addition of diamonds.



Rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings obviously have the shape of five-petaled flowers. In the center there is a brilliant-cut diamond, while the petals are composed of a pavé of stones. The five petals also offer an asymmetry that helps to move the volumes of the jewels. Inspired by English gardens, well-kept but without the geometries that distinguish the Italian or French ones, the jewels also offer different combinations, with variations among the jewels, and groupings of flowers that recall the flowering bushes in spring.