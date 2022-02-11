









The group of brands that will participate in Haute Jewels Geneva, an event designed for an international audience, at the same time as Watches and Wonders, focused on fine watchmaking, is expanding. The two events will take place, in fact, on the same dates, from March 30 to April 5. Two Italian companies are now added to the patrol of brands announced in the autumn: Baraka and Sicis. The first specializes in jewelry for the male world. The second, on the other hand, is famous for the use of the micromosaic technique. In all, therefore, the brands exhibiting at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva will be 18: Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra, Crivelli, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione, Hans D. Krieger , Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli, Barakà and Sicis.



We are delighted to have had the opportunity to add two more prestigious global brands to the line-up at Haute Jewels Geneva. Sicis and Baraka will bring added allure and excitement to the group and it promises to be a magnificent event

Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London and founder of Haute Jewels Geneva