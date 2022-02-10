









It is called C-Type. It is a line of jewelry that marks an innovation in the world of Crieri. The Maison of Valenza, in fact, owes much of its fame to the specialization in tennis-like jewels, in particular bracelets and necklaces in white gold and diamonds. For some time, however, Crieri has opened its doors to other types, with extremely luxurious jewels, such as the Bogotà collection in Colombian diamonds and emeralds, or with a completely different style, as in the case of the C-Type line. The name also indicates the choice to inspire the shape of the jewels to the letter C, initial of Crieri.



The consonant was subjected to a design cure to evaluate and recompose the geometry of the alphabetic letter. The resulting jewels are thus composed of soft and modern lines, with diamonds and precious stones set and in 18-karat gold. Rings, earrings and pendants in white, yellow or pink gold. Lines of stones, one next to the other, make up the C, in a pavé of diamonds and also proposed with sapphires in shades of pink or blue. In an enameled version, the blue color sets the shape of the white gold pendant.