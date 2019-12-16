vetrina — December 16, 2019 at 4:01 am

Cleison Roche, the Amazonia in Usa





Flowers, leaves and, above all, the colors of the deep Brazil in the jewels of Cleison Roche, from the Amazon to Los Angeles ♦

There is a jeweler Brazilian transplanted 15 years ago in the USA, based in Los Angeles, which is collecting a deserved success: it is named Cleison Roche. From the stage of luxury, in America, the fame of the designer has flown to Europe, so to finish in the catalog of the most sophisticated distributors of the Old Continent.

Orecchini con diamanti, smeraldi e rubini
Like some of his colleagues in the largest South American country, also Cleison Roche is inspired by the exuberant tropical nature, with lush colorful flora that turns into jewelry voluptuous. They are often unique pieces, which have won him second place at the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas in 2012. Nobody can know her face: it’s vain a search on the internet. A little ‘as the legendary Jar, he avoid participating in many jewelery fair scheduled. And most of its production is made to order, that is agreed directly with the customer. There remain, however, the images of some of his creations. Judge for yourself. Giulia Netrese

Collana in oro con acquamarina e tormaline
Orecchini in oro rosa con smeraldi e diamanti
Orecchini floreali in oro e pietre di colore
Ancello Blue Snake, in oro bianco, tormalina Paraiba, diamanti
Orecchini con zaffiri rosa e rubini
Cleison Roche, anello con diamanti e rubini
Anello con smeraldi e rubini
L'anello che è arrivato al secondo posto al Couture Design Awards di Las Vegas nel 2012
Collana in oro con rubellite rosa, verde e blu, tormalina, tzavorite, rubini e zaffiri gialli
