Gilberto Cassola without borders











Now that it has also arrived on the platform of an international marketplace that sells via the web, Gilberto Cassola, a historic company from Valenza, certainly has better visibility abroad. The brand specializes in refined goldsmith work aimed in particular at the US market (where it sells almost 50% of its jewels), in addition to the European one. The company was founded in 1965 by Gilberto Cassola together with his partner Luciano Provera (Cassola & Provera was the name until 1982). Like many other artisan workshops in the area, Cassola has long carried out work on behalf of third parties, even for large Maison such as Van Cliff & Arpels and Cartier. In particular, among the specialties of the company there are jewels with diamond pavé.



Gilberto Cassola personally took care of designing models and managing the company: the classic handyman entrepreneur. The two partners split in 1982 and, in the 1990s, with the entry into the company of their son Graziano Cassola, the decision to produce jewelry with their own brand also came.

















