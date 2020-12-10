Christmas stars with S’Agapò











It’s Christmas for everyone, even for young, very young and super young people. For them, the S’Agapò brand (a word that in Greek means “I love you”), has prepared the Droplet line, jewels that perfectly match the Christmas atmosphere even if, more generally, they use symbols that can fit every kind of party. The Droplet line, in fact, consists of necklaces and bracelets with star or quarter moon shaped charms. They are made of steel in the natural color or with the gold-colored PVD variant, with the insert of small white crystals. The price, given these characteristics and the potential recipients of the bijoux, does not exceed 30 euros.



S’Agapõ is a brand introduced by the Bros Manifatture group in 2008 focusing on fast fashion and conquering the market for the very young. It offers several collections a year at affordable prices and with attention to fashion and new trends. It therefore stands out from the other brands of the group, such as Brosway, Rosato and Pianegonda, aimed at a more mature audience.















