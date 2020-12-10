news — December 10, 2020 at 5:00 am

The colored dew by Mattia Cielo




Rugiada (dew) changes color according to the seasons and according to what Mattia Cielo (the word means sky) decides. The avant-garde Italian jewelry designer, who is part of a family of jewelers with a very long tradition behind him with the parent company Cielo Venezia 1270. Mattia Cielo launched the Rugiada collection at Baselworld a couple of years ago. They are jewelry made of gold and titanium, with thin metal wires that are flexible. On these spirals are stopped some diamonds that look like dew drops.

Anello in oro rosa della collezione Rugiada con diamanti, tormaline e ametista
Over the next two years Mattia Cielo expanded the collection by adding colored stones alongside diamonds. Tourmalines and amethysts appeared, which seem to have made the dew not only winter, but also with the shades of spring. The concept of moving jewels, dear to the Vicenza-based designer, has however remained unchanged. The only difference: part of the jewels in the collection destined for the US market are produced directly in America, perhaps to avoid the trap of duties introduced for some products. Other models, however, continue to be produced in Italy. After all, the dew is the same all over the world.
Bracciale con ametiste e tormaline verdi e rosa
Anello in oro rosa della collezione Rugiada con diamanti
Anello in oro rosa a spirale con diamanti
Collana Rugiada versione tennis
Anello in titanio, oro bianco rodiato e diamanti
Orecchini Rugiada versione tennis
Bracciale in oro, titanio e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio in oro rosa e diamanti
