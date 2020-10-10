Gigi Ferranti in Portofino











Gina Ferranti, an American designer who founded the Gigi Ferranti brand in Brooklyn, New York, has Italian origins. Which she has not forgotten. For this reason, inspired by the land of her ancestors, Gina launched the Portofino collection, the name of the small tourist port on the Ligurian sea, one of the favorite places of the jet set. It is perhaps the bright colors of the flowers that bloom in spring in that part of Italy that have suggested the use of many colored stones, such as sapphires and tsavorites, mounted on 18-karat gold.



The collection includes many rings, including stackable ones, one of which alludes to the flowers of the Riviera. There are also some bracelets, earrings and pendant necklaces with geometric and clear volumes. Which, in the case of necklaces and bracelets, also allude to the shape of that type of pasta that in Italy is called mezze penne rigate: a touch that adds a little humor to the collection. Gina Ferranti launched her brand after earning her degree in gemologist in 2011, and after a career in the fashion industry.

















