High jewelry with Chantecler Première47 bells











In Capri (island opposite Naples, Italy), in 1945, at the very end of the Second World War, the jeweler Pietro Capuano, aka Chantecler, donated a bronze bell to the American president Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a symbol of peace. Capuano was nicknamed by his friends Chantecler, the name of a lively rooster protagonist of the comedy written by Edmond Rostand and the author of another famous opera, Cyrano di Bergerac. This is why the Capri jewelry is called Chantecler and has made the bell, transformed into a pendant, a symbol.



Chantecler’s bells are proposed in many variations. One of the latest is the Première47 line. In this case, the bells reflect the same processing, type of stones and colors of the collection created by Capuano in 1947 on the occasion of the opening of the first boutique-atelier of the Capri brand. These pendants are entirely handmade in Italy, according to the methods and techniques of high jewelery. The bells are offered in three variants: from the shades of blue of sapphires and turquoise to those of the red of corals, to absolute white.















