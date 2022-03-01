









GemGèneve is preparing to shine again with new and vintage jewels, precious stones and events related to the exhibition that will take place from 5 to 8 May at the Palexpo in the Swiss city. In fact, as the epidemic fades, even the jewelry fairs have resumed their usual format. The last GemGèneve event was last October, with 120 exhibitors from over 15 countries. The proposed mix is ​​particularly stimulating because it combines young designers with ancient and consolidated Maison, precious stone dealers and jewelry boutiques of the past. In short, past and present, avant-garde and tradition in the same pavilion at the Geneva fair. The Design Nursery, for example, curated by Vivienne Becker, presents the creations of a group of independent jewelry designers from all over the world. And, with past editions, it has helped launch the careers of some young, now established designers.



In addition to the various booths dedicated to business, as always GemGèneve also includes a series of initiatives, such as the Flair project curated by Katerina Perez, which consists of an online gallery and an independent community of multimedia artists who create unique objects and works, inspired by jewels and precious stones. The Emerging Talents area, on the other hand, is dedicated to the new generations of designers, with a special exhibition space.GemGenève’s collaboration with various art schools, jewelry and other educational institutions related to this professional sector also continues, testifying to the fundamental desire of the event to ensure that passion is passed down from generation to generation. The event agenda also includes conferences and seminars, as in past editions. There is also room for the art of Estelle Lagarde, a talented jewelry painter, who will present her most beautiful Prestige Jewelery tempera in a live demonstration.