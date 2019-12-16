vetrina — December 16, 2019 at 4:10 am

Jane Taylor in tandem

Jane Taylor and Cleo are a tandem, mother and daughter, who invents jewels with a great imagination and precise geometry.
The jewel of art that passes from mother and daughter is a close link that unites and Cleo Jane Taylor. Cleo, in fact, has embarked on a career in jewelry positively influenced by the activity of Jane, designer. In a nutshell, a close tandem with a strong relationship that continues today. The brand Jane Taylor is active since 1995 and has since drags the awards: GTA spectrum awards, two DeBeers Diamonds Today awards and a Town & Country Couture Design Award in the category diamonds. But they are not only the classic diamond inspire Jane Taylor collections. As you can see from the pictures on this page are the colored stones are an asset to the Maison based in New York knows how to utilize with geometric precision, but also with an unlimited chromatic fantasy.

Anello in oro 14 carati con ametista, iolite, topazio blu, tormalina verde, citrino e granato rosso
Although the philosophy of the designer is to offer jewelry that you can wear every day, there is no doubt that there are many pieces that can give rise to a little uncomfortable if you go up on the meter: many are jewels of some value. Giulia Netrese

Anello con arcobaleno di pietre a baguette: tormaline miste con sfumature di blu, verde, rosa e giallo
Collana con pendente di tormalina rosa, granato e iolite
Orecchini a cerchio con rubellite
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati con due tonalità di ametista e iolite
Bracciale con granato rosso, citrino, berillo giallo, tormalina verde, topazio blu, iolite e ametista
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati con rodolite, ametista e iolite
Orecchini con pavé di smeraldi colombiani
Orecchini con spinello rosso, zaffiro arancione e giallo, granato tsavorite, topazio blu, ametista , oro giallo 14 carati
