Jane Taylor in tandem

Jane Taylor and Cleo are a tandem, mother and daughter, who invents jewels with a great imagination and precise geometry.

The jewel of art that passes from mother and daughter is a close link that unites and Cleo Jane Taylor. Cleo, in fact, has embarked on a career in jewelry positively influenced by the activity of Jane, designer. In a nutshell, a close tandem with a strong relationship that continues today. The brand Jane Taylor is active since 1995 and has since drags the awards: GTA spectrum awards, two DeBeers Diamonds Today awards and a Town & Country Couture Design Award in the category diamonds. But they are not only the classic diamond inspire Jane Taylor collections. As you can see from the pictures on this page are the colored stones are an asset to the Maison based in New York knows how to utilize with geometric precision, but also with an unlimited chromatic fantasy.



Although the philosophy of the designer is to offer jewelry that you can wear every day, there is no doubt that there are many pieces that can give rise to a little uncomfortable if you go up on the meter: many are jewels of some value. Giulia Netrese















