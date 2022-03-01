









The first Jewelery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) edition, which took place from 22 to 24 February, recorded 4,244 visitors, with an audience comprising 46.2% of international buyers from over 100 countries. Among them, over 200 wholesalers, retailers and sector brands from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South America and South Asia were present at the event. This is the balance sheet of the fair organized in Dubai by Informa Markets Jewelery and Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg). Over 300 exhibitors from 23 countries attended the show.



As the first live B2B appointment on the industry’s annual agenda, JGT Dubai has been able to give our sector a great boost towards the important sales seasons of 2022.

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia

JGT Dubai will return for the second edition from 12 to 14 February 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Saeed Halls 1 – 3.