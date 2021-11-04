









Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics is the name of an independent data analytics and consulting firm specializing in the global diamond industry and its foundations. The gha founded Paul Zimnisky, an expert who is recognized as one of the leading analysts in the sector. Its forecasts are used globally by financial institutions, public and private companies, consulting firms, governments, agencies and universities. And, of course, also from the world of jewelry. The latest report by Paul Zimnisky, for example, concerns synthetic diamonds, grown in the laboratory or, more precisely, in high-tech factories.



According to the analyst, therefore, the market for laboratory-created diamond jewelry is set to double by 2025. And while the current market for synthetic diamond jewelry is estimated at $ 2 billion by 3 million carats, by the next three years the sector will rise to 3.9 billion dollars. Laboratory diamonds, therefore, are destined to represent an increasing percentage of the overall diamond market.



Not only that: Zimnisky’s prediction comes to predict that over time there will be an overtaking between natural diamonds, extracted from the earth, and those created by man. The lab-grown gems, which have the same chemical composition as natural ones, will be mainly used for fashion jewelry. Companies such as Lightbox (owned by De Beers), Pandora and Swarovski are already among the brands that focus on this type of stone. In addition, the prices of laboratory diamonds will continue to decline, particularly for those sold without any brand names.



The expert also predicts that the end of synthetic diamonds sold at high prices, in the thousands of dollars., Also because many producers want to lower the price and improve quality. A trend that will lead to production at lower prices. Diamonds that are intended for a vast market, with a price area of ​​less than $ 1,000, although it is not excluded that some famous companies may offer a higher price range, thanks to the strength of the brand. This phenomenon will also cause a drop in demand for moissanite and white sapphire jewelry.















