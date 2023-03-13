









The Portuguese top model and social face with 8.5 million followers Sara Sampaio is the new face for Marco Bicego’s jewels. The model is the star of the 2023-2024 global advertising campaign in the images taken by photographer Giampaolo Sgura, flanked by Israeli stylist Tanya Jones.



We have chosen Sara Sampaio as our new face for the campaign because she perfectly embodies the style of the brand, infusing our collections with an unrivaled glamor and radiance. Sara is a young woman, aware and in harmony with herself, naturally beautiful but above all fresh and spontaneous: her elegant and luminous image of her tells a story absolutely consistent with our brand, with a captivating energy.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director of the brand

In addition to the institutional shots of the advertising campaign, the brand has also included images of the Sicilian photojournalist Claudio Majorana, as a backstage diary. Shots sometimes imperfect, but true. The launch of the new advertising campaign represents an important stage in the evolution of the visual identity of the Marco Bicego brand, a brand which has been constantly growing and developing since 2000. The new look, which sees all the company’s assets renewed in line with the evolution of the brand positioning, reflects the desire to create an incisive and recognizable image, which reinforces the concept of contemporary and authentic luxury, enhancing the characteristics of versatility and everyday life so typical of Marco Bicego jewellery.