From Fope more light to MiaLuce











Fope’s top collection: the MiaLuce family of jewels expands. Gold, diamonds and many reflections ♦

Fope is one of the few jewelry companies that does things big. Not only that, it has a serious research and product development activity, as demonstrated by the patents on which a good part of its collections is based. One of the lines that is the result of this activity is the MiaLuce collection. For some years now, it has been one of the most requested and precious jewelry lines of the Venetian company. For this reason Fope has decided to present a new collection that falls within the family, that is the highest line of the brand’s production: Eka MiaLuce.



In this case the same gold mesh of the Prima collection (we talked about it here) is proposed to complement a very plastic, round and more voluminous motif compared to the designs usually proposed by Fope. Many diamonds, pavé, and bracelets entirely covered with the most classic of precious stones. The carat weight of the stones used is also high and creates very precious light and density effects. The parure with necklace, ring and earrings, includes a Flex’it bracelet. Alessia Mongrando

















