Exigo: 119 earrings with La Petite Story











The world is beautiful because it is varied. Almost like the Exigo collection of the La Petit Story brand of the Morellato group. In fact, with the new extension of the already overflowing Exigo collection, there are 119 pieces. But the even more fun aspect is that it is only earrings. Too bad to have only two ears. Even if the Exigo earrings are only mono, unique pieces to be worn individually or combined with another piece, of the same or different shape.



With such an extraordinarily high number of variations, it is obvious that practically nothing is missing from the series of earrings among the most used shapes in jewelry, starting from the letters of the alphabet. Then there are, in different colors, the tree of life, from the pink flamingo to the word Love. But there is no lack of geometric shapes, like the classic circle. The earrings are made of simple metal, sometimes enameled and crystals. They also cost little. Those who love composing collections will probably like them.

















