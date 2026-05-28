New spaces and the 100th Cibjo World Congress. A sell-out event is predicted.

Summer hasn’t even begun yet, but Vicenzaoro September (September 4-8) is already revving up. IEG, the organizer, announces that just over three months before its launch, the jewelry trade show is nearly sold out. There will also be some new features, starting with the new Pavilion 2, following two years of work to expand Fiera Vicenza. T.Gold will therefore be housed within the exhibition center of the trade show dedicated to supply chain technologies. Furthermore, Vicenzaoro will also host the 100th Cibjo Congress, the International Jewelry Confederation, which has chosen Vicenza for this historic event.



With the new Pavilion 2 now operational, explains a press release from Italian Exhibition Group, the trade show has made a decisive infrastructural advancement, following four transitional editions. Expansion work began in December 2024 with the laying of the foundation stone for the new central pavilion, designed by Hamburg-based firm GMP. The new pavilion will comprise a total of 23,000 square meters on two floors. These spaces have been designed to enhance the visitor experience at the Fair, both between the various exhibition areas and between the pavilions themselves.



T.Gold, dedicated to machinery and technologies for the goldsmith industry, will be located in Pavilion 4 (in January it was located in the external Pavilion 9). It will showcase new products, from finished and semi-finished products to production solutions, from technological innovation to business services.



Finally, Cibjo’s decision to celebrate its 100th congress during the next edition is a significant achievement. This decision highlights the event’s centrality in the industry’s global calendar and also the historical, productive, and cultural role of the city of Vicenza as the jewelry capital.

