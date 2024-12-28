It is already time to think about the New Year’s Eve on December 31st. In Italy, and not only, for the last day of the year red is the mandatory color: but do you know why? It is a long story that we now explain to you. But for jewelry, just wear a ring on your finger, a necklace or an earring to respect the tradition that wants to wear something vermilion in color to enter the new year. But of course, nothing prevents you from wearing red jewels even for the rest of the year.

So, do you know why the tradition of wearing a red garment or a red jewel on the last day of the year was born? A classic idea, for many years now, is to wear new, red underwear as we pass from the old year to the new.



According to some, it is a tradition that dates back to the time of the ancient Romans. During the era of Emperor Octavian Augustus (31 BC) for the Roman New Year it was customary to wear a deep red garment, the color of the garment of the senators. Red was considered a symbol of power, fertility, health and wealth. Later it also became the symbol of passion and love. At the end, a color brings luck. También porque en aquella época el color rojo era muy caro de conseguir y, por tanto, también un símbolo de riqueza para quienes podían hacer alarde de él. That’s why wearing something red, like a ring with ruby, or earrings with rubellite or garnet, in Italy is considered a way to get 12 months of luck.

But, be careful, not everyone agrees with this reconstruction. According to others, in fact, the idea of ​​the lucky red comes from China: in the East, in fact, this color is considered auspicious. So much so that red is used, for example, for weddings, to wish luck and fertility. An ancient Chinese tradition also confirms this: the red color was used to drive away an evil dragon, Nian, a demon who eats men. And precisely because it is able to drive away evil spirits, red is considered a good luck charm. All that remains is to immediately look for a jewel with a red stone.