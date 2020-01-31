Fope presents the Panorama collection (and also a small riddle)











Fope starts 2020 with an invitation: look at the Panorama. It is not a question of admiring the panorama of the hills not far from Vicenza, but the new collection that offers a further interpretation of Flex’it, the patented system that makes the link of bracelets and rings extensible thanks to tiny 18-karat gold springs inside the jewel and invisible.



The Panorama collection represents a celebration of the typical concept of discreet luxury that has always distinguished the brand, but adds an extra touch of preciousness. The design consists of a variation of the iconic Novecento shirt, but wider and with a very limited thickness. An aspect that makes the jewelry link almost flat and more pleasant to wear. Characteristics of this new collection are also the gold bars, present in variable numbers and with different carats.



Both bracelets and rings are only available in the original Flex’it version and the addition of the choker necklace and earrings (available in two sizes) makes the new sets an addition to the Fope jewelry range. Like all Flex’it jerseys, Panorama required a considerable technical and technological commitment: in this case it took 24 months from the first sketches of the designers to the industrialization of the product. They are therefore not only elegant and comfortable jewels, but also beautiful, innovative and original objects, unique in their kind.



Finally, the inspiration for the name of the collection comes from the shape of the bars that enrich the shirt and that recall elements of a Ferris wheel. But the name also refers to the succession of images that make up a broad view of a landscape. Finally, a small puzzle: Fope warns that both meanings will become even more understandable in the second half of 2020.















