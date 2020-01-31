David Morris’ high jewelery in the Electric Geometric Collection











High jewelery capable of shock up that of David Morris. During the haute couture week, the British jeweler showed some pieces from his Electric Geometric Collection in Paris. Electrifying jewels, in fact, given that the shapes and composition of these unique pieces are to be considered at the top.



For example, the Sunrise bracelet: an abstract and modern interpretation of the sun’s rays emerging on the horizon and making their way through the clouds. The bracelet is made up of over 2,000 white diamonds, set with a technique that uses 3D modeling and prototyping. In short, goldsmith’s art alongside technology: tiny hinges, each made by hand, allow the bracelet to open and lie completely flat. It is undoubtedly an exceptional piece. The Hexagon bracelet takes its name from the hexagons that make up the texture of the jewel, inspired by bee hives and snowflakes, but also by cells. It took almost two years to complete, with many of the white and pink diamonds cut to size for symmetry, with the aim of adapting to the cells of the design. Each of the latter is a separate piece which, according to David Morris, represents a technical turning point for the workshop of the atelier in the creation of flexible spring bracelets.



Among the pieces of the collection, the Phoenix earrings also stand out, with almost 25 carats of Paraíba tourmaline and white diamonds, but also the Chrysalis necklace and earrings set, which represents the moment when a butterfly is transformed. The necklace is composed of pink and white pear cut diamonds, the largest of which is over 7 carats.

















