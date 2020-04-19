Fope forever Prima











The Prima collection by Fope is expanding, like the patented Flex’it ♦ ︎

The Prima by Fope collection debuted with its Flex’it chain at Baselworld 2017. In 2018 new variations on the theme arrived and in 2020 here are other additions. The jewelry line is enriched with a new model that redesigns the washer and adds long earrings (a real novelty for Fope). And since the reception of the public seems to have been positive, who knows that the collection is not destined to continue, expanding just like the patented Flex’it shirt: a system that allows the jewel to be elastic and flexible, thanks to hundreds of micro hooks hidden inside.



Diamonds and gold Flex’it mesh give a touch of classic elegance, but also ease of use. As for the other Fope jewels, in fact, also for the jewels of the Prima collection the plus is constituted by the pleasant wearability, thanks to the lightness and flexibility, which joins the aesthetic characteristics of the jewel. Giulia Netrese















