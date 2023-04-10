Ten emerging designers and talents and four new designers will represent the new jewelery at the next edition of GemGèneve (Palaexpo, 11-14 May 2023), selected on the initiative of Nadège Totah. The space dedicated to contemporary, emerging or still little-known creators is a feature of the event organized by Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber. GemGèneve has established itself above all for the presence of companies specialized in the trade of large gems, vintage jewels, but also creators of contemporary jewellery.



The six emerging talents include Fred Fa from Belgium, who handcrafts each design, technical drawing and gouache. Aso Leon, China, is an award-winning jewelry artist who has been in jewelry for 27 years. In 2005 he introduced titanium into his fine jewelry creations, becoming known as the Prince of Titanium. Denise Cassou Couture Jewelry comes from Brazil: a passionate traveler, photographer, director and designer, she designed and created jewelry for herself, her daughters and her friends before offering her creativity to the rest of the world.Teresa Escudero, Spain, graduated in History at the University of Santiago de Compostela before becoming a jewelry designer. Her brand is called Rites of Passage Art Jewelery and uses materials such as metal meteorites from 3.5 billion years ago, belonging to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, together with precious and rare stones, rough stones and organic materials such as wood. Iwona Tamborska, Poland, already present in May last year, returns among the emerging talents: she uses unusual materials such as meteorite fragments, plants and insects, but also puzzle tiles with hidden moving parts and hidden messages.Wallis Hong, Madrid, Spain, also present in the last edition, is a self-taught artist, who studied sculpture and painting at the Madrid Academy of Art. He creates very refined and creative sculpture-jewelry. His iconic Thorn shell earrings have become part of the permanent collection of the Shenzhen Jewel Museum in China.Austy Lee Art Jewellery, Hong Kong, is a former graphic designer who creates bold, psychedelic, sculptural and complex pieces inspired by themes that blend pop-punk, avant-garde, religion, antiquities and fashion.A.win Siu, China, uses bold colors and combinations of metals and minerals. Created in November 2017, the A.win Siu brand has a personal style. Serendipity Jewelry, France, is one of the emerging talents already present in the November 2022 edition. The brand was founded in Paris in 2017 by Christine Chan, who discovered her passion for stones over ten years ago, on the occasion of a trip to Australia: presents a collection of jewels in which respect for nature, for freedom and for oneself merge. Tenzo, Estonia, is also back, a small established and internationally known jewelery maison, with refined settings in engraved and satin-finish gold, carved precious stones and unprecedented combinations.