Damiani exceeds the milestone of 300 million euros in revenues and wants to invest again in the boutique network. The largest Italian jewelery group has momentum exceeded 238 million in 2022, with an increase of 69%. The level reached, even if not specified (Damiani is no longer listed on the stock exchange and has no obligation to make the financial statements public) is also higher than the pre-covid period. The growth, explains the company in a press release, involved all the main geographical areas and sales channels, with particular reference to retail. Profitability also grew compared to the previous year thanks to the increase in revenues and activities of the directly managed boutiques compared to total sales, with the consequent increase in the average levels of margins.



Damiani also continued his investment plan in 2022. In June 2022, the group obtained from the Municipality of Milan the concession for the use of a shop in Piazza Duomo, which will be used for the construction of a new Salvini boutique. In the autumn, the company also obtained the assignment of an additional space within the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, also in Milan. The high-end jewelery and watch chain Rocca has also inaugurated a boutique in Naples. In October, the first Damiani-directed boutique in Taiwan was inaugurated at the Regent Galleria in Taipei, with other boutiques in Korea.