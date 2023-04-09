The large collections that belonged to wealthy owners, now disappeared, are one of the sources of jewelry auctions. Like the one scheduled for 10 and 12 May in Geneva under the banner of Christie’s. For sale is jewelry that belonged to Heidi Horten (1941-2022). Austrian billionaire and art collector, Heidi Horten was the wife (32 years younger) of Helmut Horten, founding founder of the German department store company of the same name. In May 2020, Forbes estimated her net worth at $3.0 billion. No wonder art and jewelery were Mrs. Horten’s passions.



Witness the pre-sale estimate of the collection: over 150 million. It is the largest and most valuable collection ever to be auctioned. Proceeds will help finance the Heidi Horten Estate foundation, established in 2020 to support the museum of modern and contemporary art she founded in Vienna, The Heidi Horten Collection, as well as medical research and other philanthropic endeavors.

The World of Heidi Horten is the collection of a lifetime. From Bulgari to Van Cleef & Arpels, from a small personal keepsake to the Briolette of India, this is a collector’s dream. Building on extraordinary early pieces she acquired in the 1970s and 1980s, Ms. Horten has continued to grow and curate her sophisticated collection, eloquently combining vintage and modern designs from the world’s leading jewelery houses that today represent some of the finest examples never to come to the market.

Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelery at Christie

But let’s talk about the jewels. The most valuable pieces reported by Christie’s include Harry Winston’s 90-carat diamond Briolette of India necklace, originally sold by Cartier in 1909, a three-strand natural pearl necklace, also by Harry Winston, highlighted by a pink diamond clasp in the shape of a cushion of 11 carats (estimate 7-10 million dollars). Another top piece is the 25-carat Sunrise Ruby and Diamond ring by Cartier, pigeon’s blood color and exceptionally pure (estimate 15-20 million dollars). Also by the American jeweler are an exceptional diamond bracelet (estimate 5-7 million dollars) and The Great Mughal Emerald Pendant Necklace, again by Harry Winston (estimate 500,000-700,000 dollars).Also noteworthy is a very important selection of Bulgari creations from the 1970s to today, which retraces more than fifty years of craftsmanship of the Italian Maison.

This is a historic moment for Christie’s, for the privilege of offering one of the world’s finest and most important jewelry collections from Europe. Furthermore, witnessing a philanthropic effort of this magnitude is as rare as it is extraordinary. Today, with the establishment of the Heidi Horten Foundation, the late Ms. Horten has created an important framework to ensure the functioning of her museum for decades to come, ensuring the enjoyment of the arts for aficionados around the world.

Anthea Peers, President Christie’s EMEA

Christie’s will present 400 of the 700 jewels in two live auctions at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva during Luxury Week this spring, as well as an online sale in May, followed by another online sale in November 2023. Part 1 of the The auction series will begin on Wednesday, May 10, followed by a live auction of Part II on Friday, May 12, 2023. The first online sale will open on May 3, running through May 15, followed by a second online sale in November offering the remaining jewels of the collection.