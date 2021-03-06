The nature of Parulina



From Burma to New York, the founder of Parulina that declares devout to the ancient Kuki culture.

In the dictionary you will find the following definition of kuki: “Northwest Population Myanmar, allocated on the Arakan Mountains and, to the N, in the basin of the Surma. With pugnacity soul, were headhunters and raiders before strict British repression. The K-chin languages are a subgroup of the Tibeto-Burmese group of the Sino-Tibetan language family.” Parul Seth Kuki, designer who lives and works in New York, gemologist, she declares herself devout to the Kuki culture to nature, which inspires its production of jewelry.



She does not identify, probably, in the encyclopedia Treccani description, although the tropical nature peeks in its production of jewelry, mostly part one-of-kind pieces designed and customized products. In 2003 Parul Seth Kuki founded Parulina, her brand of jewelry, and in turn she has found devotees. But she is not at all warlike, instead, is concerned to use gems and gold that do not cause conflicts and are absolutely natural, and she does not use heated stones to accentuate the color. It also uses palladium and platinum, and its collections are made entirely in New York, under his direction. Lavinia Andorno















