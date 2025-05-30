Bracciale Splash e orecchino di Elena Donati indossati
Elena Donati’s flowers

From Rome to London. From London to Milan. And, behind her, a degree in Economics, not enough to convince Elena Donati to stifle her passion for jewelry. In the British capital, where she stayed for 15 years, she obtained a diploma in Interior Design at the KLC School of Design and a specialization at the K2 Academy of Contemporary Jewellery. The result is the jewelry brand with her name launched in 2022, which began to make itself known at events such as the Rome Jewelry Week.

Rings with a quadrilobate flower motif

Like all respectable Maisons, Elena Donati also has her symbolic jewel. In this case it is a stylized four-petal flower, which recurs in different ways: as a bracelet clasp, as a pendant, as a motif on rings or earrings. The jewels are made in Italy and use the classic materials of the category, such as white or yellow gold, diamonds, but also white or black Tahitian pearls, or leather bands for bracelets.
Earrings with a flower motif

Some collections, like the one called Just for You, are instead all about color, with stones like citrine, Blue London topaz, aquamarine, green tourmaline, carnelian or coral. But there is no shortage of unusual materials, like the green coconut used for the Splash bracelet. The design of the jewelry is original, modern, with some innovations that are immediately noticeable, without being bizarre. And now Elena Donati’s flower can bear fruit.
Black and white pearl choker necklaces

Model with bracelet by Elena Donati
Ring and brooch with colored gems
Elena Donati

