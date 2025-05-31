The Pandolfini jewelry and watch auction in Milan sold 95% of the jewelry and 87% of the watches, with 179% on reserve and a total of 3.6 million euros. Diamonds shone in the jewelry session, the absolute protagonists of the top lots: a ring with a 6.11-carat diamond in yellow gold was sold for 208,000 euros, while a necklace with a fancy brown diamond and a necklace with a Colombian emerald and diamonds were sold for 145,000 and 50,400 euros, well above the initial estimates. A pair of Bulgari earrings with peridot, sapphires and diamonds was sold for 34,000 euros. The large dragonfly-shaped brooch by Tiffany & Co. in 18-carat yellow gold and platinum found a buyer for 42,840 euros: an important American institution in the world of jewelry. The animalier devant de corsage brooch, shaped like a flowering branch with two birds and a small bee resting on it, entirely embellished with old-cut and rose-cut diamonds, two rubies and a cabochon-cut emerald (starting price 13-20,000) was sold for 55,440.

The best result in watches was achieved by a classic 2020 Patek Philippe Nautilus with a monobloc steel case and blue dial, sold for 90,720. Cartier also did very well, with a very rare Paris Bamboo Coussin Jumbo from the Seventies in 18-karat yellow gold, crown with cabochon sapphire, bezel decorated with a bamboo cane motif and ivory-colored dial: with an initial reserve of between 25,000 and 35,000 euros, it was sold for 55,440.





