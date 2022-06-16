









Victoire de Castellane has the merit of surprising without limitations to the aesthetics of her high jewelry. As is now tradition, Dior presented its couture collections in Paris with a view of the summer. The high jewelery collection this year is called Print. Like the verb to print in English. The creative director’s idea seems to have been to draw prints on jewels, whatever that means. But, if desired, Print is also an abbreviation of printemps, spring, and such a collection is always a new beginning. In any case, the Print collection includes 137 unique pieces.



Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings do not disappoint expectations: they are a synthesis of classic icons, such as the diamond bow from which a Paraiba tourmaline hangs. Or gems that make up geometries, rigorous or soft as in the brooch that forms a wave designed by emeralds, diamonds and sapphires. Gems, however, are never used as a symbol of wealth, but fit into the homogeneous style that gives life to the collection. To see and wear, rather than to print.