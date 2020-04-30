Design in Chianti with Muba Gioielli











Among the precious rows of vines of the Chianti hills (Tuscany, Italy) and the hills that are jewels of the landscape, there are other jewels, those of Muba. The brand was born from the creativity of the Florentine artists and design Maurizio and Simona Bucciardini. They are the ones who created this small brand of jewelry and costume jewelery that was born, however, with a solid experience as a manufacturer on behalf of third parties.



Muba Gioielli, in fact, has grown within Beauty Brass, a historic Florentine company that has been active since 1986 in the field of artisan production of costume jewelery for third parties. Muba bijoux are made of light gold, palladium or rose gold galvanized brass and are offered at an affordable price. Some collections also use Swarovski crystals. Although these jewels are part of the category that includes rings, necklaces or bracelets with moderate prices, they do not give up on a rather sophisticated design, as evidenced by collections such as Muba Pipe or Muba Ics.















