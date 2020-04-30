, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — April 30, 2020 at 4:00 am

Design in Chianti with Muba Gioielli




Among the precious rows of vines of the Chianti hills (Tuscany, Italy) and the hills that are jewels of the landscape, there are other jewels, those of Muba. The brand was born from the creativity of the Florentine artists and design Maurizio and Simona Bucciardini. They are the ones who created this small brand of jewelry and costume jewelery that was born, however, with a solid experience as a manufacturer on behalf of third parties.

Anello in ottone galvanizzato oro chiaro con perla e 120 cristalli Swarovski
Muba Gioielli, in fact, has grown within Beauty Brass, a historic Florentine company that has been active since 1986 in the field of artisan production of costume jewelery for third parties. Muba bijoux are made of light gold, palladium or rose gold galvanized brass and are offered at an affordable price. Some collections also use Swarovski crystals. Although these jewels are part of the category that includes rings, necklaces or bracelets with moderate prices, they do not give up on a rather sophisticated design, as evidenced by collections such as Muba Pipe or Muba Ics.

Anello della collezione Muba Ics
Collana girocollo in ottone galvanizzato oro chiaro con 464 cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini in ottone galvanizzato oro chiaro con perla e 120 cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini della collezione Muba Ics in ottone galvanizzato palladio
Orecchini della collezione Muba Ics in ottone galvanizzato palladio

Tre bracciali catene in ottone galvanizzato palladio, oro chiaro, oro rosa
Tre bracciali catene in ottone galvanizzato palladio, oro chiaro, oro rosa







