









Roberto Coin from jewelry shop windows to television screens. However, it is not the Venetian jeweler who appears in a Netflix series, but a special series from his Art Deco collection. It is a new version of the collection, with turquoise and diamonds, which has become part of the second season of Emily in Paris, a very successful series. It is the story of the loves, friendships and sentimental adventures of Emily Cooper, a young Chicago girl who works in marketing and public relations, who moves to France to assist a small boutique agency in the heart of the city.



For the second season, Roberto Coin’s Art Deco collection was chosen, which is also one of the brand’s best-selling collections. The collection incorporates the zigzag lines, pointed corners and soft tassels, elements that characterize the style between the thirties and forties. The fringes add an extra touch that makes the jewelry even small pastimes to play with.