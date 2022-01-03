









Do you want to sell a jewel? You can try on eBay. Here are 6 moves to sell your jewelry on eBay ♦ ︎

Do you have a jewel that you haven’t worn for years? Would you like some extra money for Christmas shopping? Do you have a little spirit of initiative? In this case, consider the idea of ​​selling the jewelry that takes dust in yours drawers. The first step is to make sure that jewelers in your area buy jewelry at a price that you think is fair. If not, you can try selling them online on the eBay platform. But be careful: even if thousands of jewels are sold on eBay every day, you need to know how to achieve the goal and get a fair price. Here are the right moves to sell your jewelry on eBay.

1 Consider trends. Let’s be honest: not all of Grandma’s jewels are selling like hot cakes. For jewels, as well as for furniture or clothing, there are fashions that prevail. First of all, therefore, you need to find out which jewels are most in demand. How? For example, you can use tools like Google Trends or the eBay trend search tool, which offers information on the best-selling items and what buyers are looking for. Constantly browsing on gioiellis.com is also a good idea to stay up to date with the latest news.

2 Inform yourself before writing the description. A jewel described in a generic way will not attract those who make purchases. Before selling your jewelery, gather information on the type of ring, necklace or bracelet you want to sell. With a magnifying glass, look for any signs or incisions relating to the manufacturer and the type of material used. For example, specify whether it is 18 carat gold or 14, the year of production, the type of stone, which cut was used for the stone.

3 Present good quality photos. One of the worst ideas is to take a photo of the jewel with your mobile phone. Mistake. Unless you are a professional photographer, you will take a picture that worsens your jewel, instead of enhancing its features. You don’t need to go to a photo studio, but ask someone who knows how to photograph still life. Attention to lighting: pronounced shadows can give a bad impression. Light the jewel from multiple sides and take many pictures. Don’t leave out important details, such as the possible trademark of the jewel.

4 Buy a jewel. No, you don’t really need to buy it. But try to put yourself in the shoes of those who want to buy your jewel. What would you like to know? To find a buyer, the best thing is to describe your jewel in detail on the eBay product sheet: style, color, quality (stone cutting, clarity), brand, size and wear conditions. Also, think about which keywords could be used to search for your jewel.

5 Buy it now. On eBay you can auction off your jewelery, or use the Buy It Now option at a fixed price. It’s the choice that works best for jewelry. Of course, it also depends on the proposed price.

6 Get a reputation for yourself. How much confidence do you inspire? Why would anyone trust you? If it is the first sale you do, you must offer the opportunity to those who buy to know that you are not cheating them. Offer guarantees, transparency. Positive feedback can build a good reputation, which is an important aspect for any seller.













