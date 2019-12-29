BaYou with Love offers jewelry with gold hidden in computers











Do you want to know the most important words for jewelry in the coming years? Recycled cotton canvas, tencel (fiber produced from cellulose), recycled plastic, low chemical dyeing fabrics, organic cotton … This is the effect of the great wave of sensitivity to the environmental issue. All over the world young people, but not only, are increasingly committed to defending nature, against climate change. And jewelry adapts. There are more and more brands that are committed to using sustainably recovered stones and metals. And there are also jewelry brands that make environmental protection a flag.



This is the case, for example, of BaYou with Love, a Los Angeles brand centered on sustainable fashion and production in the jewelry, clothing, home and beauty sectors. BaYou with Love was founded by actress and environmentalist Nikki Reed. Unlike other jewelry brands, BaYou with Love also uses gold that has a surprising origin: computers.



BaYou with Love and Dell, in fact, collaborated in the creation of 10-18 carat gold jewelry collections designed by Nikki Reed and made in Los Angeles from recycled gold, most from that hidden inside old computers, recovered and Responsibly extracted through Dell’s recycling programs.



Only around 12.5% ​​of electronics are recycled responsibly globally. For example, Americans throw more than $ 60 million in gold or silver every year on their phones alone. That’s why Dell extracts gold from old motherboards on computers. It is an example of circular economy applied to jewelry.















