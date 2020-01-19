The luminous path of Luz Camino











The extraordinary art of Luz Camino, a Spanish designer between Art Nouveau and Pop Art ♦ ︎

Its name is Luz, a word that means light in Spanish, while the surname is Camino, which means path or direction. In short, a path of light seems appropriate for a designer who works with light or, better, understands the nuances and directions. The high-jewelry designer is up the stage from a long time, above all for its innovative approach. Among his specialties is to create complex unique pieces playing with precious stones, semi-precious stones and different materials, even the common metal used for packaging. She is also (almost) a self-taught woman, with the exception of some jewelery courses she attended in Madrid. Despite this, her jewels out of the ordinary have found a place at the Museum of decorative arts in Paris and at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, as well as at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York.



To tell the truth, however, Luz Camino has a master, even if she has never met her: it is the work of the greatest exponent of Art Nouveau jewelry, René Lalique. The brooches, the large necklaces, the supple movements of the materials, the shapes inspired by flowers, plants and animals, are a reworked legacy of the great artistic movement of the early decades of the twentieth century, made with plique-à-jour glazing. But not only. Because the designer-artist has also followed her own, unconventional, creative way. For example with the Pencil Shaving collection, with jewels that reproduce the wood shavings of tempered pencils, or potato chips. In short, from Nouveau Art to Pop Art. Giulia Netrese

















