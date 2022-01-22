









Each love story marks an era in one’s life. Or, more precisely, in the life of two people. When passion involves, the protagonists hope that their era, the one they are experiencing, will last a long time. And if, by chance, the story ends, they will remember that precious era with nostalgia. In short, timing is everything. It is perhaps for this reason that Damiani, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, proposes a line of jewelry that has made an era. And which, not surprisingly, is called Belle Epoque. The name obviously refers to the historical period of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, when an improvement in the quality of life was measured in Paris and its surroundings.



Furthermore, according to Damiani, Belle Epoque is also a tribute to the world of cinema, which was then taking its first steps: the jewels are inspired by the characteristic geometric motif reminiscent of a film, and introduces a chromatic contrast between diamonds and precious stones, sapphires, rubies and emeralds. In short, the idea is to give a jewel of a special era to make the current era more beautiful.