









Two stars who meet, but on Earth: Kendall Jenner and Valérie Messika. The American model is the new face of the campaign proposed for spring 2022 by the Maison founded by the Parisian designer. The meeting was organized in the south of France and produced a new communication campaign with images signed by Chris Colls. Kendall Nicole Jenner, 27, is an American model and influencer. She started her modeling career at the age of 14 and owes her fame to her participation in some reality shows. She is also one of the highest paid models in the world.



Valérie Messika, on the other hand, is the founder of the Maison of jewelry and high jewelry, who loves an innovative and often surprising design. The new jewels from one of her most famous collections, Move, shine on Kendall’s body in images taken in a marine environment. The video footage and shots during the work on the set document the event, together with an unprecedented selfie of the two protagonists.