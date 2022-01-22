









The father is a famous fashion designer. The mother is restorer of works of art. The daughter? Lawyer. Until mid-2021, when she decided to get back into the game in the world of jewelry. Cristina Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli’s eldest daughter, was for 15 years the legal manager of the brand founded by her father (she was the world president of all the group’s licenses). Now, however, she has decided to compete in jewelry design with her own brand, Krimrose. The collections are made of gold-plated brass (which she defines as democratic materials) with the partnership of Cora, a Vicenza-based company that boasts an expertise in the goldsmith sector for over 50 years.



The period in which the idea of ​​debuting in the world of jewelry was born (in full pandemic) also explains the choice of the name: Krimrose is a variation of the name in English of a flower the primrose (primrose), but at the same time, it alludes also to the designer’s nickname (Kri, from Cristina). The primrose is also the flower that marks the beginning of spring, that is, the rebirth after winter. And the names of her creations also derive from the world of nature: Leaf, Plume, Shell, Cascade, Drop.