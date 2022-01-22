bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — January 22, 2022 at 4:00 am

Krimrose, Cristina Cavalli’s jewels make their debut




The father is a famous fashion designer. The mother is restorer of works of art. The daughter? Lawyer. Until mid-2021, when she decided to get back into the game in the world of jewelry. Cristina Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli’s eldest daughter, was for 15 years the legal manager of the brand founded by her father (she was the world president of all the group’s licenses). Now, however, she has decided to compete in jewelry design with her own brand, Krimrose. The collections are made of gold-plated brass (which she defines as democratic materials) with the partnership of Cora, a Vicenza-based company that boasts an expertise in the goldsmith sector for over 50 years.

Plume ring, in ottone placcato oro
Plume ring, in ottone placcato oro

The period in which the idea of ​​debuting in the world of jewelry was born (in full pandemic) also explains the choice of the name: Krimrose is a variation of the name in English of a flower the primrose (primrose), but at the same time, it alludes also to the designer’s nickname (Kri, from Cristina). The primrose is also the flower that marks the beginning of spring, that is, the rebirth after winter. And the names of her creations also derive from the world of nature: Leaf, Plume, Shell, Cascade, Drop.

Orecchini Cascade
Orecchini Cascade
Orecchini della collezione Drop
Orecchini della collezione Drop
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Bracciale Leaf
Bracciale Leaf
Anello Leaf
Anello Leaf

Collana con pendente Leaf
Collana con pendente Leaf







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *