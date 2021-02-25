The Gypsy Breath of Nanis



Forget the restrictions, the uneasy climate of the last few months and dream of freedom. Or, better, the normality of free walks, travel, friendships. All this lies behind Laura Bicego’s new creation, a ring and bracelet at the same time, embellished with the iconic diamond clasp. A jewel that the designer and founder of Nanis wanted to call Soffio Gitano (gypsy breath). Like the other jewels of the Venetian Maison, Soffio Gitano is also characterized by the boules in 18-karat yellow gold engraved by hand. The jewel can be worn in different ways. The same closure, in fact, allows you to open the jewel and turn it into a necklace.



The Maison, on the other hand, already has Soffio necklaces in its catalog, again with gold boules, but with the addition of milky aquamarine and hook closure with diamond detail, which opens and closes like a spring allowing you to wear the necklace in different ways. Always with the same design are also available versions with black onyx or only gold and diamonds.

















