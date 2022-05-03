









Oroarezzo (May 7-10) countdown. The event organized by Ieg in the Arezzo Fairs and Congresses pavilions also extends to the city center, with initiatives for exhibitors and visitors. Oroarezzo’s themes include manufacturing and design, but above all business for operators in the sector. There is no shortage of training opportunities. On Sunday 8 May, for example, Confindustria Federorafi organizes the technical workshop entitled Sustainability as a pass for the future. The idea is to offer guidance to raise awareness of market demands. It proposes a comparison on certifications in the field of circularity and traceability of precious metals and on the role of the sustainability of the supply chain as a key to enhance the supply chain in terms of both creativity and innovation, especially in the world of luxury. On stage, Federorafi director Stefano de Pascale, Luca Parrini, coordinator of the Aretina Goldsmith Consultation, Silvia Bezzone (Bulgari Manufacture), Egidio Chini (F.lli Chini), Raul Sapora (Auditor, Expert in CSR and Gemmologist), Cristina Squarcialupi (Unoaerre Industries, Federorafi vice president with responsibility for Sustainability) and Damiano Zito (Progold).



On Sunday evening the headquarters of Sugar, in Corso Italia in Arezzo, will host the awards ceremony for the Premiere Competition. Among the jewels in the competition, the best interpretation of the theme of the bracelet among 58 companies in the competition, in terms of Italian goldsmith manufacturing and design, was the TV presenter Jo Squillo. Outside the exhibition center, on Monday, together with Confguide Confcommercio Arezzo, Ieg accompanies the international buyers hosted on a tour experience to discover the cultural and artistic heritage of Arezzo.













