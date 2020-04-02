Couture 2020 is also jumping for covid-19











Like Baselworld, Couture 2020 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest jewelery event, has also been canceled. The American Gem Trade Association’s Antique Jewelry & Watch Show and GemFair Las Vegas, all scheduled for the first week of June, were also canceled due to covid-19. The cancellation of the Couture scheduled for June 1 to 5 at Wynn Las Vegas was in the air. The event slips to next year, from 3 to 7 June 2021, always at the Wynn.



Cancellations follow the postponement of Jck Las Vegas (June 2 to 5) and Luxury, organized by Reed Jewelry Group. At the moment, the next dates of the two events have not yet been announced. To stay on topic, the American Gem Society annual congress also followed the same fate and ended up in quarantine. The decision to postpone Couture is certainly not positive even for the large jewelery groups, which do not find a stage to present their new products. On the other hand, most of the companies in the sector have closed the business pending the end of the epidemic.



















