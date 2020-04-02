, bracciale, COLLANE — April 2, 2020 at 4:30 am

Atelier Swarovski’s bamboo




Bamboo plants belong to a botanical family that includes about 650 genera and 9,700 species and now, thanks to Atelier Swarovski, there is one more new. The high-end brand of the Austrian Maison, in fact, launched the Bamboo capsule collection together with Susan Rockfeller, inspired by the tropical flora.

Anelli della collezione Bamboo
Susan Cohn Rockefeller, who married David Rockefeller, heir to one of the dynasties of the wealthy American bankers, is an entrepreneur, environmentalist and director. He also designs jewels inspired by the themes of his main interest, the defense of the environment. Just like the Bamboo collection, which is dominated by the green color of Swarovski crystals. The collection includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and a clutch bag. The green crystals are often cut in an oval or marquise shape, and combined together as if they were bamboo petals. The pieces of the i collection are made of gold-plated brass. A necklace costs 599 euros, earrings 199 or 299 euros, ring 99 euros.

Orecchini della collezione Bamboo
Pochette Swarovski
Orecchini Swarovski
Orecchini pendenti della collezione Bamboo
Girocollo della collezione Bamboo
Collana della collezione Bamboo
