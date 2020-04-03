Eight more for Pandora and Disney











Pandora’s collaboration with Disney continues. After the first charms with Mickey Mouse, Minnie and the characters of several Disney cartoons, eight other charms arrive which, in this case, represent the first direct collaboration between the Danish brand and the toy designers of the Californian giant. The two companies designed the stylized subjects together, selecting some of the most iconic Disney characters, which now become elements for modular jewelry.



The characteristics and traits of the characters have been reproduced in the design of each of the charms. These are Minu of the Aristocats, Nemo, Mickey and Minnie, Pluto, Stitch and Alice’s Cheshire Cat still return to Wonderland. The charms are hand finished in 925 Sterling Silver and are characterized by a colored enamel applied by hand. The elements are to be added to the classic Pandora silver bracelets and are not intended for the very young: the Disney myths, after all, have no age.

















