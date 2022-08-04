









From Mumbai to the States. There are many Indian jewelers who have chosen to work in America. Among them is Coomi Bhasin, who in 2022 celebrates her special birthday: she began her career in jewelry exactly 20 years ago. She and her husband Hari, a builder, moved to the United States in 1977 and used their design expertise along with engineering to help create a successful family business. Coomi, in fact, has a degree in art history and design, is an architect, landscape architect and textile designer. The jewels are finished by hand and set by hand and, like many Indian jewelers, she loves gold in its almost pure state, at 20 karats (the maximum is 24 karats).



The idea of ​​her jewelry is to combine the decorative forms of Indian architecture with the skyscrapers of Manhattan. In reality, the result is original and does not identify with either of the two aesthetics. Alongside gold, Coomi’s jewels also use silver, which is often burnished to acquire a particular flavor.