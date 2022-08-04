vetrina — August 4, 2022 at 4:20 am

Coomi’s eclectic shapes




From Mumbai to the States. There are many Indian jewelers who have chosen to work in America. Among them is Coomi Bhasin, who in 2022 celebrates her special birthday: she began her career in jewelry exactly 20 years ago. She and her husband Hari, a builder, moved to the United States in 1977 and used their design expertise along with engineering to help create a successful family business. Coomi, in fact, has a degree in art history and design, is an architect, landscape architect and textile designer. The jewels are finished by hand and set by hand and, like many Indian jewelers, she loves gold in its almost pure state, at 20 karats (the maximum is 24 karats).

Orecchini in argento brunito e topazi
Orecchini in argento brunito e topazi

The idea of ​​her jewelry is to combine the decorative forms of Indian architecture with the skyscrapers of Manhattan. In reality, the result is original and does not identify with either of the two aesthetics. Alongside gold, Coomi’s jewels also use silver, which is often burnished to acquire a particular flavor.
Orecchini con madreperla intagliata, argento, spinello nero, diamanti
Orecchini con madreperla intagliata, argento, spinello nero, diamanti

Bracciale Opera in oro 18 carati, diamanti bianchi
Bracciale Opera in oro 18 carati, diamanti bianchi
Bracciale Thewa con dettagli antichi su oro 20 carati, diamanti, madreperla
Bracciale Thewa con dettagli antichi su oro 20 carati, diamanti, madreperla
Bracciale Tribal con diamanti e iolite
Bracciale Tribal con diamanti e iolite
Collana trinity in oro 18 carati, diamanti e rubini
Collana trinity in oro 18 carati, diamanti e rubini

Bracciale Trinity in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti per 40,52 carati
Bracciale Trinity in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti per 40,52 carati







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.