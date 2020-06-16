Sharra Pagano, life is a theater











Sharra Pagano, over half a century of one of the historical Italian jewelery brands and still capable of innovating ♦

Fashion & Jewelry. Or, more correctly, Fashion & Bijoux: the Sharra Pagano brand is associated with the roaring years of Italian fashion, when labels such as Armani, Moschino, Versace were imposed. In 1969 Lino Raggio and Gianfranco Signori launched this brand that still plays with the theatricality of the jewel composed without using precious materials, but precious ideas. With resins, for example, and more rarely with amethysts, topazes, tourmalines, citrine quartz, aventurine, rock crystals, obsidian, garnets, pearls.



But in reality most of the fashion bijoux that have become part of history are glass, plastic and rhinestones. In addition to having collaborated (and still collaborate) with some of the great fashion brands and designers, such as Walter Albini, Enrico Coveri and Francesco Moschino, Sharra Pagano has played a role in the world of theater and lyrical music. Famous fans were the soprano Renata Tebaldi and the historic rival Maria Callas. The brand has always had a recognizable style: jewels with accentuated, showy, almost theatrical volumes, with a curious marriage between Baroque and Art Deco. Large necklaces, tiaras, chandelier earrings: they seem inspired by a life in the front row. They will not please those who want to go unnoticed, but those bijoux are loved from those who aspire to a life as a protagonist.



The company also produces jewelry for third parties: the turnover of licenses weighs 55% and that of the Sharra Pagano brand 45%. Today the brand is owned by Giuseppe Fredella, president of the Italian Fashion Jewelery Association. But the production is still entirely carried out in Italy, in the Milan laboratory, by expert craftsmen who, in some cases, are the children of those who started producing 50 years ago. Alessia Mongrando

















