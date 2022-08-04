









Simple, clean design, with some original touches here and there. Simple materials, affordable. And a simple, easy-to-remember name: Maria Black. The Copenhagen brand, together with those born under the sign of Nordic design, does not aim to amaze with special effects, but to present jewels with a precise identity, suitable for Millennials and those who have at least one tattoo on their body. In reality, this last prerogative is not necessary, but the kind of jewel is likely to appeal to the younger ones.



Lots of single earrings and piercings make up the bulk of Maria Black’s catalog, which is distributed by several online shopping sites. The jewels are in gold-plated silver, with the addition of freshwater pearls. But there are also 14-karat gold pieces with lab-created diamonds.The Maria Black brand has such an easy-to-remember name that it suggests it’s a lucky marketing idea. But no: Maria Black founded her eponymous jewelry brand in 2010. She is a Danish-Irish woman, born in Copenhagen, with training in the workshop of a Danish master goldsmith, where she was an apprentice for four years, with intermittent training in specialized sectors at Copenhagen Technical College.