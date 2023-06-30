Colored Chakra for Brosway

For summer 2023 Brosway colors its most popular collection, Chakra. The Italian brand, also very active in the USA, offers a series of bijoux in tune with the summer season, with elements that focus on lively tones. Bracelets, single earrings and necklaces are made of 316L steel, in natural color or with 14-carat gold pvd finish, with multicolored chalcedony elements and pendants. Flowers, stars, the tree of life, moon, heart, a map of the Earth, are some of the shapes used for the charms of bracelets and necklaces.

The style is a bit hippy sixties-seventies, as is already evident from the choice of the name of the collection, which recalls yoga and the passion for India that involved an entire generation in the era of beat and rediscovery of spirituality. However, the jewels of the Chakra line have a value absolutely anchored to the reality of the availability of spending: in fact, they cost less than 50 euros, going down to 14 euros for the single earring.