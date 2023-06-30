Bracciale della collezione Chakra di Brosway
Bracciale della collezione Chakra di Brosway

Colored Chakra for Brosway

For summer 2023 Brosway colors its most popular collection, Chakra. The Italian brand, also very active in the USA, offers a series of bijoux in tune with the summer season, with elements that focus on lively tones. Bracelets, single earrings and necklaces are made of 316L steel, in natural color or with 14-carat gold pvd finish, with multicolored chalcedony elements and pendants. Flowers, stars, the tree of life, moon, heart, a map of the Earth, are some of the shapes used for the charms of bracelets and necklaces.

Collezione Chakra indossata
Chakra collection worn

The style is a bit hippy sixties-seventies, as is already evident from the choice of the name of the collection, which recalls yoga and the passion for India that involved an entire generation in the era of beat and rediscovery of spirituality. However, the jewels of the Chakra line have a value absolutely anchored to the reality of the availability of spending: in fact, they cost less than 50 euros, going down to 14 euros for the single earring.

Bracciale in acciaio e calcedonio blu
Steel and blue chalcedony bracelet
Bracciale in acciaio pvd oro e calcedonio multicolore
Bracelet in gold pvd steel and multicolor chalcedony
collana chakra blu
Chakra necklace in steel and blue elements
Collana Chakra multicolore
Multicolor Chakra Necklace
Mono orecchini in acciaio
Single steel earrings

Bracciale rigido della collezione Paillettes
