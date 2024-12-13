Christie’s New York Luxury Week continued with Magnificent Jewels. In total, the sale reached $49.2 million, selling 97% per lot with global participation from buyers from 62% of the Americas, 21% of Europe and 17% of Asia-Pacific. The top lot of the sale was a 5.72-carat Fancy Intense Blue diamond, which surpassed its high estimate to realize $8.8 million, marking the second highest price achieved for a jewel in 2024 globally.

The sale began with an offering of jewels from the collection of Mica Ertegun. During the selection of 16 lots: all were 100% sold, with over 80% of the lots achieving more than double their low estimate. The grouping far exceeded expectations, reaching $2.6 million, nearly six times its low estimate of $461,000. The top price in the collection was achieved by a Cartier Art Deco Multi-Gem and Diamond Brooch, which after a fierce bidding battle reached $1.38 million, more than ten times its low estimate. The second and third highest prices in the group were achieved by a Rare Jar Ruby and Diamond Torsade Necklace, which sold for $378,000, more than four times its low estimate, and a set of Old European Brilliant-Cut Diamonds Earrings, which sold for $352,800, more than three times their low estimate.



Today’s New York sale was a testament to the vibrant market for very fine jewelry with unique provenance. We were particularly pleased with the result of the top lot, a stunning fancy deep blue diamond ring that sold for $8.8 million. We were also deeply honored to sell jewelry from some of the world’s most esteemed private collectors, including Mica Ertegun. Offering this selection of jewelry from the Mica Ertegun collection was a tribute to her brilliant eye and we are thrilled with the outstanding result.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelry



The sale continued with Jewels as Art: Magnificent Jewels from a Private Collection, achieving a total of $9.2 million. The highlight of this collection was a Suzanne Belperron Diamond Tube Bracelet, which achieved $945,000, significantly exceeding its low estimate of $400,000. Another highlight was a Bulgari Multi-Gem and Diamond Kilim Bracelet, which sold for $567,000, nearly six times its low estimate.



The buyer’s excitement was palpable throughout the sale. Outstanding results were achieved in particular for colored stones and vintage designer jewelry. A pair of Harry Winston Spinel and Diamond earrings sold for $2.2 million, four times their high estimate, becoming the second highest price achieved at auction. The sale concluded with lots from Treasures of Love: Exceptional Jewels from a Private Collection that totaled $6.7 million. The top lot of the group was a Van Cleef & Arpels Ruban Mysterieux necklace, which sold for $1.35 million.

