Collections That Enchanted New York

Christie’s New York Luxury Week continued with Magnificent Jewels. In total, the sale reached $49.2 million, selling 97% per lot with global participation from buyers from 62% of the Americas, 21% of Europe and 17% of Asia-Pacific. The top lot of the sale was a 5.72-carat Fancy Intense Blue diamond, which surpassed its high estimate to realize $8.8 million, marking the second highest price achieved for a jewel in 2024 globally.

Spilla Cartier Art Deco Multi-Gem e diamanti
Cartier Art Deco Multi-Gem and Diamond Brooch

The sale began with an offering of jewels from the collection of Mica Ertegun. During the selection of 16 lots: all were 100% sold, with over 80% of the lots achieving more than double their low estimate. The grouping far exceeded expectations, reaching $2.6 million, nearly six times its low estimate of $461,000. The top price in the collection was achieved by a Cartier Art Deco Multi-Gem and Diamond Brooch, which after a fierce bidding battle reached $1.38 million, more than ten times its low estimate. The second and third highest prices in the group were achieved by a Rare Jar Ruby and Diamond Torsade Necklace, which sold for $378,000, more than four times its low estimate, and a set of Old European Brilliant-Cut Diamonds Earrings, which sold for $352,800, more than three times their low estimate.

Rara collana di rubini e diamanti by Jar
Rare Ruby and Diamond Necklace by Jar

Today’s New York sale was a testament to the vibrant market for very fine jewelry with unique provenance. We were particularly pleased with the result of the top lot, a stunning fancy deep blue diamond ring that sold for $8.8 million. We were also deeply honored to sell jewelry from some of the world’s most esteemed private collectors, including Mica Ertegun. Offering this selection of jewelry from the Mica Ertegun collection was a tribute to her brilliant eye and we are thrilled with the outstanding result.
Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelry

Bracciale Diamond Tube
Diamond Tube Bracelet by Suzanne Belperron

The sale continued with Jewels as Art: Magnificent Jewels from a Private Collection, achieving a total of $9.2 million. The highlight of this collection was a Suzanne Belperron Diamond Tube Bracelet, which achieved $945,000, significantly exceeding its low estimate of $400,000. Another highlight was a Bulgari Multi-Gem and Diamond Kilim Bracelet, which sold for $567,000, nearly six times its low estimate.
VAN CLEEF ARPELS DIAMOND RUBY AND MYSTERY SET SAPPHIRE INTERCHANGEABLE RUBAN MYSTERIEUX NECKLACE
Van Cleef & Arpels, diamond, sapphire and Mystery Set interchangeable Ruban Mysterieux Necklace

The buyer’s excitement was palpable throughout the sale. Outstanding results were achieved in particular for colored stones and vintage designer jewelry. A pair of Harry Winston Spinel and Diamond earrings sold for $2.2 million, four times their high estimate, becoming the second highest price achieved at auction. The sale concluded with lots from Treasures of Love: Exceptional Jewels from a Private Collection that totaled $6.7 million. The top lot of the group was a Van Cleef & Arpels Ruban Mysterieux necklace, which sold for $1.35 million.
Diamante Fancy Intense Blue da 5,72 carati
Fancy Intense Blue Diamond

