









Miluna jewels, brand of the company Cielo Venezia 1270, are made in Italy. Not only does the name of the brand refer to the love poem of a seventeenth-century Venetian nobleman, but the entire Miluna jewelry chain takes place in Italy, from conception to artisanal production. The charm of the Venice Lagoon does the rest. Miluna (which derives from the invocation “oh, my Moon”, referring to the beloved bridesmaid), has been a historical sponsor of the Miss Italy contests for years. And for the competition she also created a crown with 2,550 brilliant-cut diamonds in 18-karat white gold. Miluna’s specialties are two: pearls and classic jewels for ceremonies, gifts or anniversaries, in white gold and diamonds or with precious gems.



But the brand also offers jewelry lines at more affordable prices, such as the Eleganza collection, made of Korean mesh of gold-plated silver in three different colors, to which a pearl is added. The pearl bracelets are now also offered in combination with pendants that serve to personalize the jewel.