Exceptional jewels with Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale: taking place on December 10 at Rockefeller Center. The sale is divided between precious gems (white diamonds, colored diamonds, and intensely saturated colored stones), and jewelry from important private collections, with a selection of historic and modern jewelry, with pieces from famous jewelers such as Suzanne Belperron, Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and others. Notable highlights include a selection of Jar jewelry from multiple private collections and some jewelry that belonged to Evita Peron.



The sale is led by a 5.72-carat Fancy Intense Blue Diamond Ring, estimated at $6,000,000 to $8,000,000. Other highlights include a 20.08-carat diamond ring (800,000-1,200,000), a pair of Harry Winston Spinel and diamond earrings (400,000-600,000), and a 32.41-carat Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring, offered without reserve (350,000-450,000).



At the center of the sale is Mica: The Collection of Mica Ertegun. Mica Ertegun, who passed away in 2023, was a Romanian-American interior designer and philanthropist, widely regarded for her influential work in design and significant contributions to the arts and education. The collection pays homage to her unique eye for style, with a meticulously curated selection of jewelry she loved in her everyday life. Highlights include a Cartier Art Deco Multi-Gem and diamond brooch (100,000-150,000) and a rare Jar Ruby and Torsade diamond necklace (80,000-120,000).



Christie’s event also features Treasures of Love, another jewelry collection curated by a couple who got engaged just two weeks after meeting at a ball and went on to share their lives over 50 years of marriage. Over the years, the couple has assembled this collection from around the world, becoming highly regarded clients of Van Cleef & Arpels. The collection features some of the most iconic jewelry designs ever made by the house, from the sapphire and diamond Zip Couture Tirette necklace (250,000-350,000), famously inspired by Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, to the À Cheval earrings (50,000-70,000) and two Mystery Set bracelets (120,000-180,000).



The December 10 sale also includes An Eye for Beauty: Rare Jewels from a Distinguished Private Collection, which represents a collector’s passion for acquiring the finest examples of jewelry from the 18th to early 20th centuries. In addition to the rarity of the jewels themselves, the condition of each individual piece is exceptional. The collection consists of nine jewels, many of which are also accompanied by their original or early dealer boxes, making them even more noteworthy.



Other highlights include a 14.96-carat Art Deco Ceylon Sapphire and Diamond ring from the collection of Emily Sophia Harding (100,000-150,000), an emerald and diamond brooch formerly from the collection of Caroline Ryan Foulke (250,000-350,000), and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and cultured pearl ribbon brooch formerly from the collection of Evita Perón (80,000-120,000), as well as jewels previously announced as Art: Magnificent Jewels from a Private Collection.

Previews will be available at Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries from December 6 to 9. The contemporary Jewels Online sale, featuring a curated selection of fine jewelry from antique to contemporary, will be open for viewing and bidding from December 3 to 12.