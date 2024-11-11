Silver and gems, a marriage officiated by Giovanni Raspini with Cocktail, a limited edition collection, on the same wavelength as Superstones, a large summer exhibition organized by the Tuscan brand. The collection includes a large necklace, a ring, a bracelet and a pair of pendant earrings. Only 100 non-reproducible pieces were made for each model. The structure of the jewels is in line with the stylistic trait of the brand and uses a decoration of luminous spheres and delicate organic ramifications, made of 925 silver using the ancient technique of lost wax casting and subsequent burnishing. On this base are inserted multiple bezels of various shapes and sizes, always in silver, which accommodate the many gems.

The colors are dictated by the natural stones used: quartz, agate, natural freshwater pearls, chalcedony, siamite, mother of pearl and other gems, offered in a wide variety of cabochon, marquise, square, mushroom and cushion cuts. In the large necklace, for example, 30 different stones are used.