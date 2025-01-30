Vacheron Constantin’s time has struck in Rome. The Swiss Maison of fine watchmaking has opened a new boutique on Via Condotti (inside the courtyard of a historic building), a luxury shopping destination in the capital. With this opening, the number of Vacheron Constantin monobrand stores in Italy rises to three. The boutique’s debut coincides with a significant moment for the Maison, which is celebrating 270 years since its foundation, a milestone that pays homage to watchmaking excellence. Founded in 1755 by Jean-Marc Vacheron in Geneva, the brand has always pursued excellence, passed down from generation to generation, combining technical mastery and artistic sensitivity.

The new boutique, the largest in Italy, extends over a surface area of ​​approximately 200 square meters on two levels. The spaces propose a new decorative concept that reflects the Maison’s historical and contemporary identity and in which the iconic symbols of the brand recur. The combinations of neutral colors and the sobriety of the furnishings stand out. The boutique also draws inspiration from the beauty of Rome through details and furnishings that recall the grandeur of the eternal city.

With the new boutique in Rome, Vacheron Constantin adds an address of great importance in Italy. This opening further strengthens our historic presence in the city, becoming a point of reference for both local and international customers.

Federico di Tizio, Country Manager Italy & Greece Vacheron Constantin

To celebrate the opening of the Roman boutique, Vacheron Constantin presents an artistic collaboration, the first of its kind in Italy. The Maison has commissioned an exclusive work by Denis Di Luca (Di Luca Ceramics), an Italian ceramist and artist from Urbino whose research focuses on the fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques with a strong connection to ceramics as a means of expression. The result is a majestic sculpture, entitled Momenti, which embodies the concept of time and continuity and celebrates the bond between the Maison and the capital. The work, exhibited in the new boutique, is inspired by the Maltese Cross, the symbol of the brand, and recalls the grandeur of the Roman Empire and the geometry of Rome’s historic squares.

In the first room dedicated to displaying the collections, a delicate wallpaper with a hot air balloon motif, designed by Fornasetti, pays homage to the theme of travel dear to Vacheron Constantin. On the opposite wall, a boiserie decorated with a half Maltese Cross illuminated by LED profiles. In the center, a wooden and travertine table with display cases and a desk. The Murano glass chandelier and the silk carpet that matches the color of the wood complete the furnishings. In the next room, also dedicated to displaying the watch collections, a piece of furniture from the Fornasetti collection, the Palazzo model, in white, stands out, a precious furnishing accessory that pays homage to the splendid architecture of the capital.

The boutique also features the VIP Lounge, featuring a wooden wall and mirrors that extend the perception of space. Here, a soft, warm light enhances the soft tones of the walls and furnishings. The Fornasetti wallpaper with a blue background is paired with a wall with a wooden bookcase and a counter with a travertine top and wooden base. The screen placed in the opposite corner is very effective. In the center of the space, a coffee table and low chairs.

A large screen set in a large wall cabinet displays images of Vacheron Constantin creations. All the materials express delicacy thanks to the neutral tones of white, beige and brown.

A long staircase leads to the second level reserved for a large hall characterized by a series of impactful elements, an area designed to host exclusive events reserved for customers. The burgundy walls are decorated on one side with the Maltese Cross, on the other with the Maison’s famous motto expressed in French and English: faire mieux si possible, ce qui est toujours possible and do better if possible, and that is always possible.